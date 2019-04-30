Land Rover is set to unveil a redesigned Defender in 2019 and the latest teasers reveal the new shape. The redesign is the first for the iconic nameplate since the original was launched more than three decades ago.

Engineers from AMG have been spotted testing the next generation of the GLS63. The new full-size SUV is expected to come with a twin-turbocharged V-8 and mild-hybrid system delivering close to 600 horsepower.

Porsche has a new 911 in showrooms but the previous generation in GT2 RS guise is still out setting records. The latest is a 2:15.17 lap record for production cars at Road America.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New Land Rover Defender's shape revealed in latest teaser

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 spy shots

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is now the fastest production car at Road America

Odometer rollback still a big problem even in the digital age

Smart to exit US after 2019

Musk reaches second settlement with SEC

Faraday Future hangs on with bridge loan

2019 Honda Accord vs. 2019 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars

Porsche restored the first 917 to its original glory

How the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 3-row crossover gets compact-car economy