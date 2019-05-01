Muhammed Ali never intended to buy this 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider, but it came home with him the same day he purchased a new Rolls-Royce. Now, the Alfa Romeo is ready to find a new home and it comes with a heck of a story attached to it.

The car, for sale via MotoeXotica Classic Cars in Fenton, Missouri, was originally intended for Ali's wife, Veronica Porché. Yet, the Spider wasn't on the shopping list when the star boxer and his close friend ,Tim Shanahan, stopped into European Imports in Lake Forest, Illinois, per Silodrome.

1976 Alfa Romeo Spider owned by Muhammad Ali

Instead, "the Champ" was on the hunt for a Mercedes-Benz SL. However, the dealership didn't have any available, so the Alfa Romeo Spider was presented as an alternative. It appears Ali somewhat reluctantly took the car home for his wife.

There was another problem: Porché didn't know how to drive a car with a manual transmission and never learned. So, it sat before Ali gifted it to Shanahan when his previous vehicle broke down. The car has remained with the boxer's friend for around 40 years.

CHECK OUT: Here's the Alfa Romeo 4C Quadrifoglio that never was

The car remains in good condition with 80,733 miles on the odometer. According to the listing, the Spider was recently repainted in its factory silver color and the exterior trim was restored. The original 2.0-liter inline-4 remains, as does the 5-speed manual transmission Porché had no desire to operate. The leather seats and carpet are all original, as is the three-spoke wood-rimmed steering wheel. The only major flaw inside is a crack in the dashboard.

Muhammad Ali with 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider

If there's any doubt this car was Ali's, photo evidence is provided, including the original Illinois registration.

In addition to the MotoeXotica sale, the car is for sale on eBay with an asking price of $42,900 or best offer, but that listing is set to end soon. For an Ali fan, or an Alfa Romeo aficionado, this could be a chance to own a piece of history.