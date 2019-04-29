Building scale model cars is a wonderful way for enthusiasts to pass the time and "own" the cars of their dreams. They're usually built from plastic kits, but one jeweler took his love affair for the Ford Escort to new heights.

The scratchbuilt Ford Escort Mk II seen here is done in 1/25 scale and made entirely from silver, gold, diamonds, and other precious stones. The meticulous creation comes from professional jeweler Russell Lord. The Brit has worked with fine jewelry for decades and owned 55 actual Ford Escorts. He started work on this miraculous model car, which depicts a second-generation Escort built from 1974 to 1981, 25 years ago. Specifically, Lord looked to the Escort rally car that Ari Vatanen drove in the late 1970s for inspiration.

Ford Escort scale model made from precious materials

Thousands of hours have been spent recreating the Escort. The body is made from silver, while Lord used gold for the brakes and spoiler. The wheels and hood hinges get fancier with 18-carat gold, while the front grille is made entirely from 18-carat white gold. The headlights? They're 72-point diamonds, while the turn indicators are orange sapphires. At the rear, the brake lights come to life thanks to real rubies.

Those materials are simply the highlights. The engine features spinning pulleys, a platinum and diamond-encrusted gear selector actually moves in the cockpit, and the windows are made from real glass. Lord spent hours smashing vases to create pieces of glass that mimic the exact curve of the Escort's windows.

Even though Lord put 25 years into building the masterpiece, he's going to part ways with it. The scale model will be auctioned at the car auction website www.themarket.co.uk on May 2. Lord invested more than $100,000 in materials into the build, so the model may fetch more than any full-size Escort ever could. All proceeds will go to charity.