Those attending the National Corvette Museum Bash this past weekend received a surprise visit from a special car: the mid-engine 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette.

The annual NCM Bash gathers hundreds of Corvette fans from around the country for a massive owner's meet, car show, seminars, and much more. However, with the mid-engine C8 Corvette nearly two months away from its formal debut, Chevy clearly wanted to rile up its fans. The automaker sent a prototype car decked out in camouflage to make a quick parade lap around the museum's entrance area. Fans gathered with cameras and cell phones to snap photos and record video of the revolutionary Corvette.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The driver even treated onlookers to some aural sensation. Mid-way through the slow-paced lap, the driver gave the mystery engine a few revs, to which the crowd responded with cheers and applause. We expect that engine to be a 500-horsepower version of the current 6.2-liter V-8, at least initially. In about 60 seconds, the mid-engine Corvette exited and pulled away with authority down the road once again.

The appearance was Chevy's latest move in a building hype campaign for the mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette. Earlier this month, GM acknowledged the car for the first time and dished out a debut date for fans. Weeks later, GM announced it will add a second shift to the Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant in response to anticipated demand for the new sports car. The second shift will create 400 new jobs at the assembly plant.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Ahead of the big debut, Chevy and the Corvette team will surely have more to say and show off. Last week, we were treated to the C8-generation car's revised logo, which features a flat black outline and other minor tweaks. However, for some fans, it's the end of an era. Before Chevy unwraps the mid-engine Corvette on July 18, the final C7 Corvette will leave the assembly line. The car will be a black Z06 model that will head to auction on June 28 to mark the end of the front-engine breed.