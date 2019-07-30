Anyone concerned Chevy has made a mistake by turning the Corvette into a mid-engine car with the arrival of the C8 generation shouldn't be, at least as far as sales are concerned.

Chevy presented the new 2020 Corvette to the public for the first time on Saturday at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan, where a number of the car's designers, including General Motors design chief Michael Simcoe, were on hand.

Simcoe revealed to Autoblog at the event that the new Corvette's first year of production was close to sold out, without mentioning any numbers.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at 2019 Concours d’Elegance of America

“I think the orders have already hit the first year of production numbers,” he said. “It’s nearly sold out. It’s so close that it’s bound to be sold out soon.”

Chevy started accepting orders for the new Corvette following the car's July 18 reveal so the pace of sales has been nothing short of dramatic, though it's easy to see why. The car offers performance and technology surpassing many exotic models for a starting price of under $60,000.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly told Motor Authority, “The level of enthusiasm around the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has surpassed all expectations. We have nothing to report in terms of reservations or order numbers at this time.”

Chevy's last Corvette hit sales of just under 35,000 in the United States in its first year on the market. Given Chevy's global ambitions with the new Corvette, sales could be substantially higher. In preparation for the car's arrival, Chevy expanded the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and added a second shift.