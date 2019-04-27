Manfred Huber never had a normal childhood or a typical adult life. He was born without legs, and although he found success and overcame his impairments, he still hadn't chased his dream.

That dream was to work on cars and own a Porsche 911.

Porsche highlighted Huber in a new YouTube video that detailed how he overcame an incredibly tough scenario. Huber said his parents weren't exactly happy when he told them of his desire to be a mechanic. Huber said he gave up a secure job and was met with heavy resistance from family. However, that didn't stop him. He went on to achieve his dream of opening a workshop and buying a Porsche for himself.

The car is a first-generation 911, which features Huber's own modifications. Namely, he created a lever contraption so he can operate the car without legs. The lever takes the place of actual human legs and also works the handbrake for Huber while he drives. The invention is pretty remarkable, and Huber demonstrates how it works in the video.

After having the opportunity to purchase his own 911, he declared it was the only sports car he wanted to drive. He's since painted the car a bright green with yellow-orange wheels and made a few other modifications inside. The car, notably, features zero comforts like a heating system. Huber said he likes the car as light as it can be to feel the surge of power.

His story is not only inspiring for enthusiasts, but for anyone. Huber never let his obstacle stand in his way. He chased the dream and carried out exactly what he set his mind to decades ago. Have a look at his story in the video above.