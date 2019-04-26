After publicly acknowledging the mid-engine C8 Corvette is coming later this year, Chevrolet has confirmed one minor piece of the new sport's cars puzzle: the logo.

On Friday, the official Corvette Facebook page published a video that showcased the car's emblem through its generations, finally morphing into the latest version that will display on the mid-engine C8 Corvette. Notably, it confirms a previous leak from this past February that showed the same badge and startup animation.

The new logo is slightly more inverted, with both of the emblem's flags pushed next to one another. As it's featured here, the badge has a flat-black look rather than one with chrome trim. The fleur-de-lis symbol (translating to "flower of the lily" from French) on the right flag is also colored black, and the checkered flag on the left takes a darker gray hue.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The leak from earlier this year also included a revised badge identical to the flat-black one, but outlined in chrome. It remains entirely possible that different variants of the C8 Corvette could have slightly different emblems.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Aside from dishing out a future debut date for the mid-engine Corvette, General Motors also confirmed on Thursday that it will add a second shift to the Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant for the car's production. The expanded production will add 400 jobs to the facility to crank out the revolutionary Corvette. Yesterday's announcement follows the next-generation Corvette's first public look in New York City, where CEO Mary Barra and Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter drove the car.

We're positive Chevrolet and the Corvette team have more to share leading up to the C8 Corvette's debut on July 18. Stay tuned.