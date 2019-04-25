Mil-Spec Automotive is busy cranking out some of its first customer orders as part of a "Launch Edition" series, and the company revealed the latest one this week.

Dubbed Launch Edition #006, this Mil-Spec monster doubles down on the company's core principles of adding tougher off-road gear and more luxurious materials. Work started on a donor Hummer H1, and the customer chose Mil-Spec's slant-back roof configuration along with a variety of performance and styling options. The company said it worked to create a "utilitarian" aesthetic while preserving the H1's heritage. Dramatic yet simple was the name of the game for #006.

Mil-Spec Hummer H1 Launch Edition #006

The SUV features a triple black exterior color scheme with a black leather and duck canvas interior. When we said the SUV focuses on the finer things, we meant it. Mil-Spec not only applied its typical top-notch fit and finish to its Hummer-based beast, it created laser-etched switches, improved the vehicle's sound-deadening qualities, and placed a matching set of Pelican luggage inside.

Mil-Spec didn't note changes to the engine, so that must mean #006 comes with the standard General Motors' 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 making 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. An Allison 6-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Mil-Spec Hummer H1 Launch Edition #006

Not only does the latest Mil-Spec Hummer boast even more luxury, but it also debuts an optional second-generation air ride suspension with an auto-leveling system ($10,999). Per the spec sheet, it's a $14,000 option.

Other options this customer chose include a winch package ($2,499), a heavy-duty brush guard ($1,749), a rear-step bumper ($1,249), a functional hood scoop ($1,299), a snorkel ($699), a front light bar ($599), power-folding running boards ($1,949), and a 60-inch overhead light bar ($2,499). It also gets a $13,999 package with heavy duty upgrades for the brakes, half-shaft axles, portal hub axle hub internal gearing, and springs. Mil-Spec didn't provide a final price, but the four-door slant-back conversion cost another $19,999. However, we've seen previous Launch Edition models from Mil-Spec sell for around $240,000.

Luxurious off-roading is not for the frugal at Mil-Spec.