Mercedes-AMG has only just unveiled the GT R Pro as the new flagship of the GT sports car range, but the Affalterbach-based tuner is already preparing a GT Black Series to sit even higher up the food chain. New spy shots and video of the car at the Nürburgring have surfaced.

All you “Risky Business” fans better start saving, as word on the street is Porsche is working on a modern successor to the 928 based on the Panamera. The car would give the automaker a sports car with enhanced practicality and space over the 911.

RTR Vehicles, the semi-official Ford performance division founded by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., has launched its 2019 Mustang RTR. Among the upgrades is a supercharged V-8 with 700 horsepower on tap.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

