RTR Vehicles is back with more upgrades for the Ford Mustang. This time, the performance company offers a pony car with 700 horsepower.

Founded by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin, Jr., the company has announced its 2019 Ford Mustang Spec 3, which includes the lofty 700-hp figure and a host of other performance parts. At the heart of the upgrades is a Ford and Roush-developed supercharger. The supercharger works with both automatic and manual transmissions for the Mustang and preserves the factory warranty. The 700-hp figure is achieved on 91 octane fuel, and the supercharger's 12 psi of boost unlocks 610 pound-feet of torque.

RTR Ford Mustang Spec 3

Each RTR Mustang Spec 3 also gets an upgraded suspension. The cars receive a suspension lowering kit, adjustable front and rear sway bars, and adjustable shocks and struts. RTR said the setup is ideal for performance and allows customers to find the exact stance they want. Ford Performance drivers and Gittin, Jr. validated all of the parts.

RTR outfits the exterior with a set of 20-inch RTR wheels finished in matte Charcoal Gray, Nitto tires, and a new upper grille with RTR lighting elements. Special badging and graphics differentiate the Spec 3 from the lesser Spec 2 and Spec 1 cars.

The interior includes just a few subtle changes. The shift knob is swapped out for an RTR unit and the RTR logo is stitched into the carpeting on the floormats.

RTR Ford Mustang Spec 3

The options list is limited, but RTR offers Ford Performance springs for cars equipped with the MagneRide suspension from the factory. For cars with the Performance Package, RTR offers a spoiler lip. Finally, an axle-back exhaust is offered, too.

Every RTR vehicle is completed at a Ford dealership as the company has become somewhat of an unofficial performance division for Ford. Prepare to pony up for a Mustang Spec 3, though. The upgrades cost $21,000 atop the price of a 2018 or 2019 Mustang.