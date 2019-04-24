Tesla on Tuesday announced a series of updates for its 2019 Model S and Model X, and key among them is an increase in range for both models including as much as 370 miles for the Model S.

The updates see the return of a Standard Range option for both cars, bringing the starting price down to $79,200 for the Model S and $84,200 for the Model X, and more range across the board despite the battery remaining unchanged at 100 kilowatt-hours.

The Model S in Long Range guise now delivers an estimated 370 miles on a single charge and the Model X in Long Range an estimated 325 miles. Those figures are up from 335 miles and 295 miles, respectively.

The key is a new powertrain, which swaps the previous setup's front induction motor with a more efficient permanent magnet motor borrowed from the Model 3 (an induction motor still features at the rear). While its operation is more efficient, a permanent magnet motor creates more drag when not in use so in the new powertrain the front motor remains in use all the time, with the rear motor kicking in when required, such as during high-load situations.

2019 Tesla Model X

Another major update is faster charging. The Model S and Model X are now capable of achieving 200 kilowatts on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Superchargers. In optimal conditions, Tesla estimates owners will be able to cut their charge times by up to 50 percent.

Other changes being introduced in the Model S and Model X include a new adaptive air suspension system which is said to be more comfortable during highway cruising and firmer during spirited driving. The system, which is standard across the range, is fully automatic and constantly adapts by sensing the road and adjusting for driving style.

And finally, existing Model S and Model X owners upgrading to a range-topping Model S or Model X Performance will get Ludicrous Mode, normally a $20,000 option, at no additional charge. Ludicrous Mode enables quicker acceleration, enabling a Model S Performance's 0-60 mph time to drop to just 2.4 seconds from the standard 3.0 seconds.

The updated cars are already available to order on Tesla's website and will start production this week.