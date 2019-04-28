Paint may seem a relatively simple part of automobile manufacturing, but the truth is a lot goes into the process. It's especially true for luxury vehicles and sports cars. Case in point: the Acura NSX.

Auto detailing company Ammo produced a new video that takes fans inside Honda's Acura NSX factory in Marysville, Ohio. Specifically, since Ammo is all about detailing and car care, we're treated to an in-depth look at what goes into the NSX's paint. Specifically, Acura's optional Andaro paint package.

2017 Acura NSX production at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio

First, the basics. NSX buyers can choose from a slew of factory colors for the hybrid supercar. However, only two come with the Andaro finish. The regular NSX colors feature not one, but two clear coats for extra UV protection and a deeper shine.

For Valencia Red Pearl and Nouvelle Blue Pearl, the Andaro treatment includes what Acura calls a "tinted clear" mid-coat that measures double the thickness of the standard coat for incredible depth. Then, the supercar receives two more clear coats to maximize the deep glossy look.

2020 Acura TLX PMC edition

If you recall, it's this process that will make the upcoming Acura TLX and MDX PMC editions so special. Both the sedan and crossover will be treated to the same nano-pigment technology. Typically, Acura paints a TLX in one day; with the Andaro paint process, it takes five days to paint and cure properly. It's no wonder the two optional Andaro colors cost $6,000 more on the NSX.

Ammo takes us through the incredible quality process that ensures a pristine paint job for every NSX, and the extra steps taken to warrant the $6,000 added cost. You'll even learn why all Honda employees where white uniforms. Dive into it all in the video above.