Nissan celebrated the Nissan Z's 50th anniversary at the 2019 New York International Auto Show with a special-edition model set to go on sale this year. Fans eager to toast Nissan's sports car will have to spend $37,315.

The Japanese brand announced Tuesday that the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition will cost an extra $2,600 atop the 370Z Coupe Sport trim it's based upon. The $37,315 price is for a 50th Anniversary Edition model with a 6-speed manual transmission. Those who opt for the 7-speed automatic transmission will see the price climb to $38,565.

The biggest changes to the 50th Anniversary Edition are on the exterior. Each car receives either a white and red or silver and black sticker package inspired by the number 46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) Datsun 240Z. The 240Z dominated at SCCA National Championships with John Morton as its driver, and the accent colors and door hash marks are meant to recall the race car's livery. The neatest nod to the past is the stripe that runs from the tip of the headlight to just below the rear window and ends in a triangle. The shape is meant to recall the 240Z's C-pillar.

Nissan also deletes the standard front chin and rear spoilers on the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition.

Inside the car, Alcantara wraps the steering wheel, the leather seats earn a suede material with unique stitching and embossed 50th Anniversary logos, and dark chrome trim celebrates the car's heritage. A 50th Anniversary logo is also found in the tachometer.

What doesn't change is the familiar 3.7-liter V-6 engine under the hood. Here, it still makes 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan also shared pricing for the rest of the 2020 370Z lineup. The base coupe with a manual transmission starts at $30,985. Add an automatic, and the price jumps to $32,385.

The 370Z Sport model costs $34,715 with the manual and $35,965 with the automatic. The Sport Touring model is only offered with the automatic and it runs $40,385.

The line-toppers are the Nismo models. With the manual, the 2020 370Z Nismo costs $46,685. Opt for the automatic and the price becomes $48,085.

All 2020 370Z models are on sale now.