Toyota previously confirmed we'll see a second-generation of the 86 sports car (nee Scion FR-S), but it may not come on a Subaru platform.

Both the next-generation 86 and Subaru BRZ may instead switch to Toyota's TNGA architecture, according to a Friday report from the Australian website CarSales. The site claims to have spoken with an unnamed individual inside Subaru who ruled out a switch to the brand's latest Subaru Global Platform. The problem is a simple one: the architecture only supports all-wheel-drive vehicles. The 86 and BRZ will remain rear-wheel drive.

Thus, there are two possibilities. The source said Toyota's TNGA platform is being considered since it supports front-, all-, and rear-wheel drive vehicles. The platform would also provide major weight savings for both sports cars. It would also offer the added benefit of economies of scale. The TNGA platform underpins the new Camry, Corolla, RAV4, and Highlander.

2019 Subaru BRZ

The second option is both cars stick to Subaru's modified Impreza platform, which the 86 and BRZ currently use. It would mean a flat-4 engine would remain the sole powertrain, though other updates could be made to the architecture.

In April 2018, a report claimed the cars would debut in 2021 and feature a larger-displacement engine. Subaru's newest turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 was floated minus the turbo. Currently, the 86 and BRZ feature Subaru's 2.0-liter flat-4, which makes 200 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and just 151 pound-feet of torque at 6,400 rpm. Enthusiasts have yearned for more power from both sport coupes, though neither Toyota nor Subaru have obliged.

2018 Toyota 86

At the time, Subaru told Motor Authority it's committed to a BRZ successor, though it did not share any other details.

As for Toyota, it's keen to bolster is performance image with the new Supra, a new 86, and possibly a third sports car. The latter could mark the return of the Celica or MR2, possibly with hybrid or all-electric power. Additionally, the Japanese automaker confirmed it's preparing a hypercar, likely based on its Le Mans-winning LMP1 race car.