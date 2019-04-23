As long as it's possible, Aston Martin will keep the V-12 engine alive.

The commitment comes as automakers begin to take a hard look at large-displacement engines. New emissions and fuel economy regulations around the world will make it more difficult for an engine like the V-12 to comply. Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer for both Aston Martin and Lagonda, told Top Gear in a report published Friday that he believes the automaker has the ability to keep the V-12 in production for some time and added the company always keeps an eye on regulations and new legislation.

At the end of the day, the V-12 is "one of the hearts" inside Aston Martin, Reichman said.

2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Aston Martin's engineers are busy working like "scientists" to figure out cleaner ways to burn fuel and extract the particles that cause emissions. Any developments will be applied to the V-12 engine, though we'll most likely see some sort of electrification along the way to improve efficiency.

The British luxury and sports car brand has long championed the V-12. Today, it offers a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 in the DB11. The company's first supercar, the Valkyrie, will get a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 with help from Cosworth.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

In contrast, another brand is saying so-long to the V-12. In March, Mercedes-AMG released the S65 Final Edition, which will effectively serve as the engine's swan song at the brand. Meanwhile, BMW has also committed to keeping the V-12 around as long as possible but said it will be a challenge after 2023. The brand also noted it's been surprised at the demand for the engine in the refreshed 7-Series luxury sedan.

Where could Aston Martin stick the V-12 next? Perhaps the upcoming Vanquish mid-engine sports car. Reichman said the car's turbo V-6 will hardly necessitate the V-12 but the executive hinted the brand might just go ahead and do it anyway.

The last version of the Vantage also had a V-12. Could that be in the future for the base Aston Martin as well? Reichman didn't touch on that, so only time will tell.