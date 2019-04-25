Volkswagen has its eyes on obliterating the EV lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with the ID R, and it's looking to Formula One technology to enhance the car's performance around the racetrack.

The brand produced a video to highlight the changes it's worked on to tackle the Green Hell, and they include a DRS, or drag reduction system. In F1, a DRS is activated on certain parts of the racetrack to facilitate overtaking maneuvers. The drag reduction helps the F1 cars reach incredibly fast speeds.

VW ID R testing at Pikes Peak

It's the same idea in the ID R electric race car, though the idea isn't passing. The DRS system will help the electric race car take advantage of the seriously long straightaways on the Nordschleife but maintain downforce in corners. It's a very different setup from when the ID R tackled Pikes Peak in 2018. There, the air was thinner and the electric car needed to carve corners quickly. VW engineers have been hard at work resculpting the body and lowering the rear spoiler to optimize airflow around the ID R for the EV lap-record run.

Romain Dumas drives the Volkswagen ID R at 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

After months in computer simulations, the ID R took to the wind tunnel for real-world evaluations. The wind tunnel testing has shown some unexpected results due to body deformation, but mostly it has been smooth sailing. However, the German brand was tight-lipped in the video about what kind of performance might be on tap.

Previously, VW said the ID R could be as quick as 5:30 around the track. If the brand gets anywhere near that time, it will be a major accomplishment. The overall track record is 5:19.55, which Porsche set with its 919 Hybrid Evo in June 2018. Chinese automaker Nio currently holds the EV lap record with its EP9 supercar. The track-only car clocked a 6:45.9 time in 2017. It sounds like VW is more than confident it will be able to outdo the Chinese track car.