The 2019 New York auto show will open to the public Friday with a clear message from automakers: luxury for buyers comes first.

It's no coincidence that the biggest debuts of the show were either from luxury automakers—or mainstream automakers that offering features typically reserved from luxury makes. From tablet-sized touchscreens and advanced plug-in powertrains to limited editions and the avant garde sedans, the future is high-tech. And fast.

The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster felt like the last blast for for the 991 generation, with an eye-watering price. Not nearly as expensive—at least not yet—the bigger, more luxurious 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will be a precursor to the Maybach edition reportedly on the way.

We saw electric concepts that could move past the transpo-pods and power enthusiast cars of the future. Genesis gave us a glimpse at a small, stylish electric car from the nascent luxury automaker, and the Kia HabaNiro Concept showed that electric vehicles could aspire to be more things to all people. The VW ID Buggy went far off pavement—and into history—for its inspiration.

The 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO looked like the next step for the supercar and gave us a reminder of its rich history. We caught a glimpse of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair—and its related 2020 Ford Escape—that has an electrified future for more crossovers from Ford.

The 2020 Subaru Outback added capability and and a high-tech interior to its impressive off-road skills. The new 2020 Hyundai Sonata hooked a figurative left in terms of its design and it's a knockout, we'll see if the U.S. powertrains can meet that high bar. The 2020 Toyota Highlander will offer a bevy of powertrains in its family-friendly package, which all seem capable and/or fuel-efficient.

The Kia Stinger GTS added more track hardware to its repertoire to take on the big guys from Germany. The Mercedes-Benz GT R Pro and upcoming Black Series are the big guys from Germany, and they still have something to say about making fast four-doors.

Small but with plenty of value, the 2020 Hyundai Venue had something to say about the future of pint-size cars. Big and small, the Audi R8 and Q3 finally arrived in the U.S. after a long wait.

We waited, and waited, and waited, and Mazda says they'll finally deliver a CX-5 diesel this summer.

We have our fingers crossed for the 2020 CT5 sedan because, although sedans seem overlooked by buyers, Cadillac has a stellar record of building good ones. You have to go way back to find the last time VW built a pickup—1984, actually—but it sounds like the automaker's revisiting the idea soon.

For more from the 2019 New York auto show, head over to our dedicated hub.