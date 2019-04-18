Wild speculation followed the debut of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata ahead of the 2019 New York International Auto Show, but it's true: a racier Sonata N-Line is in the pipeline.

The South Korean automaker confirmed it will introduce a Sonata N-Line in 2020 with "over 275 horsepower," per Hyundai. The power figure is identical to the Veloster N, which features a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine. We've previously reported that the Sonata N-Line will feature a 2.5-liter turbo-4 engine.

The confirmation of a Hyundai Sonata N-Line also leaves the door open for a proper Sonata N in the future. Hyundai is keen to expand its performance offerings with a few nameplates rumored for the N-Line or N treatment.

We'll likely see more aggressive design elements such as a racier grille, perhaps a more sculpted rear fascia, and N and N-Line specific red accents inside and out. Although Hyundai hasn't ruled all-wheel drive out for the 2020 Sonata, Car and Driver reported Wednesday that the Sonata N-Line will almost certainly send power to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic. Aside from the power increase, a retuned suspension, larger brakes, and a tweaked exhaust system are all possible for the upcoming N-Line sedan.

2020 Hyundai Sonata

We have high hopes for a Sonata N-Line since the man overseeing N vehicles and head of Hyundai research and development, Albert Biermann, formerly led BMW's M division. He's also helped make cars such as the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 a reality—and true performance challengers.

We expect to see the Sonata N-Line this year or next.