Wild speculation of a hotter N Line variant followed the debut of the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, leading to Hyundai quickly confirming a Sonata N Line was coming.

On Tuesday, Hyundai finally revealed the car and confirmed its arrival for the 2021 model year.

Hyundai is tight with details but has said the Sonata N Line will offer over 275 horsepower. Rumors point to the car coming with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering a maximum 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The engine is the same 2.5-liter turbo-4 offered in the 2021 Genesis G80 and GV80, where it's rated at 300 hp.

In the Sonata N Line, drive will be to the front wheels only, via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Aside from the power increase, sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, 19-inch wheels, and quad-exhaust tips are all earmarked for the Sonata N Line.

There will also be sporty styling treatments inside and out. These will include unique fascias front and rear, along with a trunk lid spoiler for the exterior. Inside, there will be N-badged bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, along with dark chrome trim and red accent stitching.

We have high hopes for the Sonata N Line since the man overseeing N vehicles and head of Hyundai research and development, Albert Biermann, formerly led the BMW M division. He's also helped make cars such as the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 a reality—and true performance challengers.

If compact performance is your thing, Hyundai also has you covered with the 201-hp Elantra N Line coming for 2021. There's also a Kona N Line and a hotter Kona N, which we could end up seeing for the 2022 model year.