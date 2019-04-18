The wait for the latest installment in Mercedes-AMG's world-beating skunkworks series

Mercedes-Benz AMG boss Tobias Moers said Wednesday that a range-topping AMG Black Series would arrive sometime next year.

"A GT Black Series is going to happen, for sure. We have a run...cars are on the road and it's here testing," Moers told Motor Authority. "Working with the GT Black Series and driving it the first time is exciting."

The AMG GT Black Series is expected to be topped only by the multi-million-dollar mega machine, the AMG One, in the future AMG lineup.

The Black Series is expected to rival the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, McLaren 720S, and other exclusive supercars for performance.

Tapping more than 700 horsepower from the 4.0-liter turbo V-8 shouldn't be too much of a stretch—the GT R Pro makes 577 hp and blasted around the Nurburgring-Nordscheife in 7:04.63 last year.

We expect that the Black Series won't only add more power, but also more aerodynamic elements to keep the low-slung coupe glued to the track. Moers was mum on details, but said the new AMGs would corner just as well as they go in a straight line.

"Yeah. I think a little bit ago AMG (stood) for outstanding straight line performance. But when it came to cornering, it was not the highest priority on the list," he said. "We changed that dramatically."

