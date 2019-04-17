Audi's car subscription service now offers a more affordable set of vehicles with the introduction of the Core Collection. The brand announced Tuesday the service will expand to two tiers in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.

Audi Select launched with a single tier of vehicles available for a flat monthly fee of $1,395. Now, with two tiers of vehicles, Audi relegates its more luxurious and higher-performance cars to the Premier Collection, which costs $1,495—a $100 increase.

In the Core Collection, $995 per month gives subscribers access to the Audi TT coupe, A4, S3, and Q5 SUV. The Premier Collection includes the Audi S5, Q7, A5 Cabriolet, A6, and also includes the vehicles in the Core Collection. Previously, the subscription service offered only the S5, A5, Q5, Q7, and A4.

The service is otherwise unchanged. Subscribers can swap into two different cars per month, via a concierge service or at a dealership. The monthly fee includes unlimited miles, insurance, roadside assistance, and all taxes. Audi also includes two days of Silvercar rentals for travelers. Audi purchased the premium car rental company in 2017 and bakes the perk into the price of the subscription. Not so coincidentally, Silvercar operates a fleet of—you guessed it—silver Audis.

Audi hasn't said whether it plans to expand the service outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, though numerous automakers continue to test the waters with the idea of subscriptions.