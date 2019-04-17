It's been three years since Mazda promised Americans a diesel-powered CX-5, and on Wednesday, the Japanese brand fulfilled said promise. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 diesel was revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and the company provided power specifications, fuel economy, and availability details.

The long journey from promise to fulfillment has seen many missed deadlines and little information on the CX-5 diesel. However, we now know Mazda will offer the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine (Skyactiv-D) on one trim: the CX-5 Signature AWD. Thus, fans eager for more torque and better fuel economy will need to pony up for the most expensive CX-5 on the market. A CX-5 Signature with the standard 2.5-liter turbo-4 sets buyers back $38,235, which includes a destination charge. The diesel engine pushes the price to $41,000 before a $1,045 destination charge. Effectively, the engine costs an extra $2,810.

2019 Mazda CX-5

Those who opt for the oil-burner will be treated to 168 horsepower and peak torque of 290 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm. Compared to the 2.5-liter turbo-4, those numbers are down in both respects from 250 hp and 310 lb-ft. Although, the diesel should feel punchier since torque is available so early on in the powerband.

Although the EPA has certified the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine for front- and all-wheel drive, Mazda only plans to pair it with AWD for now. Fuel economy estimates from the government show the engine will return 27 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined. The figures reflect a 5 mpg increase over the 2.5-liter turbo-4 with AWD in the city, 3 mpg increase on the highway, and 4 mpg increase combined.

2019 Mazda CX-5

The CX-5 diesel will fill somewhat of a niche space for drivers looking for something frugal and premium. As it stands, Chevrolet and GMC are the only other brands that offer a diesel-powered compact crossover. The Equinox is less expensive than the CX-5, ringing in at $36,295 before options, and it also returns 28 mpg city, 38 highway, and 32 combined—far more impressive numbers than Mazda's.

It's unclear if Mazda has plans to offer its diesel engine in other CX-5 trims or other vehicles, but for now, the brand said a pre-sale window is now open for customers to place orders for the crossover equipped with the new engine.