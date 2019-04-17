Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is back with its latest take on a past General Motors performance vehicle. The company announced Monday it will tackle the beloved GMC Syclone with a new model based on the GMC Canyon mid-size truck.

Keeping with tradition, the reborn Syclone rocks a V-6 engine with forced induction. While the original model from GMC itself boasted a 4.3-liter turbocharged V-6, SVE has slapped a supercharger on the current 3.6-liter V-6 offered with the Canyon. The supercharger makes things interesting with 455 horsepower available.

2019 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Coupled with the power increase are improvements to the braking system and suspension. SVE will fit each Syclone with 6-piston brake calipers and vented discs that measure 13.6 inches; a Sport Suspension package drops the pickup by 2 inches in the front and 5 inches in the rear. It also includes new traction bars, sport bushings, performance shock absorbers, and a heavy-duty rear sway bar.

The engine's soundtrack comes courtesy of new cat-back exhaust with dual exhausts and the truck sits on meaty 5-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in undisclosed performance tires.

2019 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Just to be sure everyone knows this is no ordinary workhorse of a truck, Syclone badging is present on the rear tailgate in black, while the nameplate is pronounced prominently on the lower part of the door in red. The engine cover also receives Syclone branding. Although SVE did not release photos of the interior, the company said similar Syclone badging exists inside on the seatbacks and floormats. The interior is also treated to a dash plaque marking its significance.

SVE plans to build only 100 examples of its modern Syclone and buyers can select their own in rear- or four-wheel drive. The only catch is the truck must be an extended cab model. Otherwise, you can have your Syclone in any GMC factory color. But, may we suggest black?