Contrary to popular belief, it was the company today known as Mercedes-Benz that put the first automobile into production. The year was 1886, and it would be a few more decades before Henry Ford implemented mass production that made automobiles a common sight. Nevertheless, 1886 is an important date for Mercedes and cars in general, and it's a date that defines the Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886.

Like the revolutionary automobile the company produced in the 19th century, the EQC, the brand's first volume electric car, marks a new milestone—one that begins the transition to an electric future. Mercedes-Benz said in a Wednesday announcement the EQC emphasizes the "pioneering spirit" of the company and underscores a turning point in how humans travel.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

The EQC Edition 1886 will serve as the nameplate's launch edition in the United States, and it packs a handful of special features and cues to mark its significance. The exterior features grille edging in high-gloss black, while black badging with blue "1886" numbering sits on the fenders. The special edition electric car also includes unique 10-spoke 20-inch wheels finished in the same glossy black with white decorative pieces. One color will be offered: the Metallic High-Tech Silver pictured.

Inside, Mercedes-Benz has fit the EQC Edition 1886 with special seats that echo the black and blue hues on the exterior. Specifically, the upholstery features Indigo Blue and black microfiber and "1886" numbering embroidered into the backrests of the seats. The interior trim receives a specific "Matrix Silver" design and the floormats feature "EQC" stitched into them.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

Each EQC Edition 1886 will come standard with the brand's Energizing Package, which works to create an optimal environment for the driver through mood lighting, air ionizer scents, and seat ventilation. The package works best with a Garmin wearable smartwatch, which can send data to the EQC to assess how the cabin should be prepared. Without a Garmin timepiece, the Energizing Coach, as the brand calls it, looks at traffic data, weather, and travel time to adjust the features.

The special edition, otherwise, features the same electric powertrain as the standard EQC. Two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery create 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. Power flows to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system, and the range should come in a little over 200 miles when measured by the EPA.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886

The EQC Edition 1886 will be on display at this week's 2019 New York International Auto Show and will start deliveries around mid-2020.

