Last year, Dodge dropped the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320—a mouthful of a name with a short quarter-mile time. Ahead of customer deliveries, Dodge announced on Tuesday that the car has been cleared to race in NHRA Stock and Super Stock competitions.

Clearing the muscle car for racing in both categories means the Challenger R/T Scat pack 1320 must feature a class weight break of 8.72 and carry a minimum weight of 3,400 pounds. In the Stock Eliminator class, Dodge said the car will be ready to roll in the B Stock category. Drivers can move up or down in the A and C categories as well. Those who want a shot at the Super Stock category can compete in the SS/FA class. Racers can tweak the NHRA minimum vehicle weight and slot into a few other categories, should they choose.

Upon revealing the Demon-lite last year, Dodge said the car's 6.4-liter V-8 (without a supercharger) makes 485 horsepower, which is still good enough for an 11.7-second quarter-mile time. For those wondering about the "1320" surname, that's exactly how many feet are in a quarter mile.

The car borrows heavily from Demon and Hellcat Redeye with one single seat standard and the option to add the passenger and rear seats back for $1 each. Also shared with the Demon are the Scat Pack 1320's adaptive dampers, line lock, Transbrake, and Torque Reserve.

Wrapping the muscle car's wheels are specifically designed Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20s, which are also street legal. Dodge hopes the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is truly the car owners can drive to the track and cruise home comfortably in. Just don't look for a manual transmission; the 8-speed automatic is the only option here.

All of the extra equipment will add $3,995 to the price of a standard R/T Scat Pack model (and shave 0.3 seconds from the standard Scat Pack's quarter-mile time), which brings the total price for the car to $45,980. Good guy Dodge will also toss in one-year memberships to the NHRA and National Muscle Car Association.