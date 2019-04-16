The Nissan GT-R is now entering its middle-age years, and like any superstar it needs a little bit of plastic surgery to keep its look, and performance, fresh.

Ahead of its formal debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO roared into the Big Apple on Tuesday.

With more carbon fiber, less weight, and a new turbocharger, the 2020 GT-R NISMO is meaner, lighter, and ready to attack the street or track.

It's all in the details. At first glance, the 2020 GT-R NISMO looks like the NISMO version of the Godzilla the world knows, but the vented fenders (which allow hot air to be extracted from the engine bay while providing additional downforce on the front tires), front and rear bumpers, side sill covers, hood, roof, and rear spoiler are all carbon fiber and lighter by 23 pounds. Compared to the 2019 GT-R NISMO, the 2020 version is lighter by 44 pounds thanks to the carbon-fiber diet and other lightweight components.

The wheel wells are filled by nine-spoke, 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum wheels that feature a new design for 2020, and are lighter than last year—though Nissan won't say by how much— wrapped with slicker Dunlop tires with a contact patch that's 11-percent wider than before.

Under the hood is the same well-known and beloved 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6, but its turbos have been swapped out for those found in the GT-R GT3 race car with a modified turbine design with fewer blades to increase acceleration response time by 20 percent. Power output remains 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque. The 6-speed dual-clutch transmission remains, but its "R mode" has been reprogrammed to shift quicker and has been optimized for better gear selection while exiting corners.

A new carbon ceramic brake system has been added for 2020 to haul things back to reality with 16.1-inch rotors up front and 15.3-inch rotors in back.

Those that hear the 2020 GT-R NISMO coming—because you certainly hear it before you see it—will note a new exhaust note this year as the titanium exhaust setup has been revised and features burnished blue tips.

Inside the revised Recaro seats will grip your body to hold it in place, though we'll have to wait to slide into them to see if it grips in the right, or wrong, places.

Nissan didn't say how much the revised 2020 GT-R NISMO will cost when it goes on sale this summer.

