Audi continues to flirt with the idea of bringing the RS 6 Avant to the United States for the first time. The brand dropped a new hint we'll see the hot station wagon on our shores soon in a Saturday Car and Driver report.

Audi Sport R&D chief Oliver Hoffmann said his division is prepping for a major product onslaught and teased the hot wagon's return to American shores. Specifically, he said Americans are becoming more interested in true station wagons like the RS 6 Avant.

"It is entirely possible that we will bring it back to North America," Hoffmann said.

New Audi S6 Avant

The near-confirmation of the RS 6 Avant's introduction to U.S. shores follows our own reporting from last month. Audi spokesperson Mark Dahncke told Motor Authority that the company was close to making a decision on whether to bring the wagon to the U.S. He added Audi has heard and seen the enthusiasm for such a model.

Apparently, executives had not made a final business case for its wagons in the U.S. In 2016, Audi spokesman Anthony Garbis explained to MA that price positioning was a hurdle. As Americans continue to gravitate toward crossovers and SUVs, it was hard to justify adding the model line. He said a normal A6 Avant would likely cost around $60,000 or $70,000, which overlaps with the Q7 SUV.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The RS 6 Avant has never been sold in the U.S. The only RS 6 Americans could buy was the C5-generation car, which was last offered in 2003. Audi only offered it as a sedan, though the brand offered its S6 as an Avant. Upon the C6-generation's arrival, Audi made the decision to pull wagons from the U.S. and not even the S6 returned. The closest car Audi offers is the related RS 7 Sportback.

In addition to the likelihood of the RS 6 Avant's return, Audi Sport also plans for an RS Q8 model, according to the C/D report, and it is absolutely bound for the U.S. The report claims the big and powerful SUV will make at least 600 horsepower.