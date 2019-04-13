Volvo's latest S60 is made right here in the United States, at a plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, to be specific. This week we visited the plant where we were able to get down and dirty with workers and help build some S60s on the line. If you've ever imagined what it's like to work at a car plant, click on through to take a peek.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet finally confirmed when the covers will come of its next-generation C8 Corvette. The new car adopts a mid-engine layout, meaning its arrival will also mark the end of the road for the Corvette's traditional front-engine layout.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

With the C8 Corvette moving to a mid-engine layout, it means the current C7 Corvette is the last generation with the traditional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration. Chevy this week confirmed that the very last C7 'Vette will be a black Z06. It's heading to the auction block for a charity sale.

Casil Motors Ferrari 328 BB3X8

Casil Motors returned this week with a wild take on the Ferrari 328. The modified car features a carbon and Kevlar wide-body conversion, and just 30 examples are planned.

1967 Ford Shelby GT350

This numbers matching 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 went under the hammer and the price paid seems reasonable given the qualities of the car. For reference, a used Bentley Bentayga was sold for the same price on the day.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned CLA on its hands and this time around there are two high-performance versions from AMG. The first of these was revealed this week as the CLA35 and it packs a 302-horsepower inline-4, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive.

2020 Audi R8

Also revealed this week was the updated 2020 Audi R8 in its U.S. specification. The second-generation R8 is at the midway point in its life cycle and was given an update to keep it looking and feeling fresh. Among the tweaks is a boost in power that sees every R8 variant now able to eclipse 200 mph.

Voitures Extravert Quintessenza electric Porsche 911 conversion

Porsche has ruled out a fully electric 911 but a Dutch firm is already supplying the market with what it wants. The firm is Voitures Extravert, which takes 1970s- and 1980s-era 911s and swaps their powertrains for electric setups. The company also converts the cars to resemble the 911 from the 1960s.