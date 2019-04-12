The mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette received a debut date; we drove the swanky 2020 Hyundai Sonata; spy photographers captured the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class nearly uncovered. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

After years of speculation and rumors, the mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette will finally debut in this summer. The brand announced the new sports car will be shown in all its glory on July 18.

Our Editorial Director Marty Padgett worked on the assembly line to find out what it's like to build a 2019 Volvo S60. Marty learned it's not for the poorly trained or temperamental.

We packed our bags and landed in South Korea to drive the next-generation 2020 Hyundai Sonata. The suave sedan impressed for style and comfort, but we look forward to getting more time in U.S.-spec cars with more-responsive engines.

We complied a round up all of the new cars and concepts we expect to see at the 2019 New York International Auto Show next week. The show will play host to numerous important debuts from Cadillac, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Finally, new photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class surfaced. The next-generation SUV was nearly without camouflage, but we'll see the vehicle totally uncovered at the New York auto show next week.