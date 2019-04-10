Infiniti has been looking for its place among luxury brands for 30 years, and it seems an electrified future finally might give the Japanese automaker a clear vision. The Qs Inspiration sport sedan concept released Wednesday may be a sneak peek.

Revealed ahead of its formal debut next week at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, the Infiniti Qs Inspiration previews a future electric sport sedan that could arrive before 2025.

Infiniti didn't release many details, but the design of the Qs Inspiration is heavily related to the QX Inspiration concept that debuted in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. A wide front end without a grille is topped with thin LED headlights with glints of chrome, and "INFINITI" is emblazoned below the large luxury badge. The long hood has three creases for a powerful look, while the flat sides get a strong shoulder line above a deep crease. Blacked-out A-pillars give a floating-roof appearance, and the windshield appears to have a steep rake.

While the rear end hasn't yet been shown, it's a safe bet there's a thin strip of LEDs across the rear with a smooth, rounded rear end and what appears to be a short rear deck. If the design looks familiar, you're not crazy; there's a healthy mix of the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept and Nissan IMS concept here.

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept

The interior hasn't been shown, but Infiniti said it features a raised driver's seat, which makes sense given its relation to the QX Inspiration concept crossover SUV and the tall door sills.

Powertrain details weren't released, but the Qs Inspiration rides on a new electric architecture and features all-wheel drive. At least two motors will be mounted on the front and rear axle and flat battery pack mounted on the floor of the vehicle will help lower its center of mass.

Infiniti expects more than 50% of its worldwide sales to be electrified (hybrids and EVs) by 2025, with its first all-electric vehicle arriving in 2021.

Expected to be a crossover SUV based on the QX Inspiration concept, the first electric car from the Japanese automaker may have up to 400 horsepower and about 300 miles of range.

The Infiniti Q Inspiration will make its formal debut next week at the 2019 Shanghai auto show. For all the latest news from the 2019 Shanghai auto show be sure to check our hub.