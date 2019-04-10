Bentley gave us our first look at the 2020 Flying Spur on Wednesday in the form of a video of its new retractable hood ornament and an outline sketch.

The delightful new hood ornament raises the flying B badge at the front of the hood. It's unclear, but the badge appears to have illuminated wings.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur teaser

The sketch shows off the car's long proportions. Imagine the Bentley Continental GT in sedan form, and that's likely what we'll see when the 2020 Flying Spur debuts later this year. Also depicted in the sketch are a long hood and a sweeping roofline that leads the eye to a chunky C-pillar. Although the finer elements have been hidden, spy shots have shown an evolutionary look overall. Details we've picked out in the past include larger inner and smaller outer headlights, and revised upper and lower character lines. At the rear, Bentley has moved the license plate holder from the trunk to the bumper. When the full car is revealed, we have no doubt it will be a looker as the Continental GT is a sexy-looking thing.

As for the sedan's bones, it will ride on the VW Group's MSB platform used for the current Porsche Panamera. The architecture should use more high-strength steel and aluminum to help keep a vehicle's weight down. In a premium sedan like the Flying Spur, that's important. The more features and premium goods Bentley stuffs into the Flying Spur, the more it will weigh.

Powertrains should mirror those of the Continental GT. Expect a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 with 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque as the standard engine. Eventually, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 should arrive, and a plug-in hybrid option will likely join the fray as well.

Bentley only said the Flying Spur will be ready for take-off later this year, but the Frankfurt motor show this September seems like a good guess for the reveal.