Volvo's latest S60 is made right here in the United States, at a plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, to be specific. We recently visited the plant where we were able to get down and dirty with workers and help build some S60s on the line. If you've ever imagined what it's like to work at a car plant, hit the link below.

Karma, the electric car startup born out of the bankrupt remains of the original Fisker, has released more details on its Pininfarina-designed concept set to debut at next week's Auto Shanghai 2019. The company has also announced a customization program run out of its plant in Moreno Valley, California.

It's hardly been a secret but soon Porsche will take the covers off a new 911 Speedster. Just 1,948 examples will be built, the number representing the year Porsche's first sports car, the 356, received its registration.

