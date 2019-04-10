Aston Martin is building 19 additional examples of the DB4 GT Zagato of the 1960s to mark this year's centennial of Italian design house Zagato, which has been helping to design special Aston Martins for the past 60 years.

Each of the 19 cars will be paired with a new DBS GT Zagato supercar based on the modern DBS Superleggera, with the cars to be sold together as a set known as the DBZ Centenary Collection.

Teaser for Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and DB4 GT Zagato continuation car

The going price is a staggering $7.9 million.

The DB4 GT Zagato was a lighter, more aerodynamic version of the DB4 GT developed for improved performance on the racetrack. Many of the steel components of the regular DB4 GT were replaced with lighter aluminum pieces in the Zagato, including body panels that were hammered and hand rolled into shape.

Production of bodies for Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato continuation models - April 2019

Those same processes are being used for the continuation models, although augmented with some modern techniques, such as the use of the digital body buck, to make the job easier. The work is being handled at Aston Martin's heritage center in Newport Pagnell, England.

And under the hood of the DB4 GT Zagato continuation cars will be an inline-6 with two spark plugs per cylinder, just like in the originals. The engine will send about 380 horsepower to the rear wheels via a 4-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

1991 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Sanction II Coupe

Buyers can expect to take delivery of their DB4 GT Zagato continuation car in the fourth quarter of 2019. The DBS GT Zagato will start delivery a year later. We should point out that only the DBS GT Zagato will be street legal, with the DB4 GT Zagato relegated to track use only likely due to it not meeting modern regulations.

Aston Martin has another continuation model in the works. The automaker will also start delivery of DB5s built to the same spec as the car James Bond drove in 1964's “Goldfinger.” And we're not just talking factory specs but some of those by devised by Q, such as revolving number plates.