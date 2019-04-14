Icon continues to work its magic with numerous vintage SUVs, and the latest to go under the knife is a 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser.

It also happens to be Joe Rogan's personal vehicle, and it's clear the 51-year-old comedian has pretty good taste in modifications. According to a video Icon's Jonathan Ward posted to YouTube, the Land Cruiser still boasts its factory axles and transfer case, but the company got to work elsewhere. There are now locking differentials at both the front and rear, operated via a new panel where the interior clock once sat. Icon then gave the Toyota SUV a boost with a lift kit to fit massive tires and Fox Racing shock absorbers.

Since the Land Cruiser will likely spend most of its new lease on life off-road, Icon also fit the SUV with a set of LED lights mounted to a brush guard, and more lighting elements that sit atop the roof. There's also a snorkel to ensure the SUV breathes only the cleanest air, no matter where Rogan and co. plan to take the vehicle. It's all finished in a silvery-gray paint color, a typical kind of hue from the Icon color palette.

Icon wasn't finished with the vehicle, however. Under the hood now sits an LSA 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, which replaced the SUV's standard inline-6. With the supercharged V-8 under the hood (it's the same V-8 that powered the second-generation Cadillac CTS-V) Rogan has 560 horsepower and 580 pound-feet of torque on tap. The powerplant is paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission, also sourced from General Motors. That part leaves us scratching our heads a tad, but the guys and gals at Icon likely know far better than us.

Check out the in-depth look of the custom Land Cruiser up above.