We took Jeep's new pickup, the 2020 Gladiator, for a spin; fresh photos showed the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette testing; the 2021 Land Rover Defender was spotted roaming European roads. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We had our first experience in the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, a mid-size pickup ready to do battle against the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Tacoma. We found the truck dressed for battle in our first drive review, though it was not without its flaws.

We also slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and found there is a replacement for displacement when it comes to this svelte sport sedan.

New photos of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette surfaced this week. The latest pictures show the development team has removed even more camouflage, and we got a look at the sports car's new gauge cluster, too.

The 2020 Buick LaCrosse showed off its newfound Avenir duds—but not for the United States. General Motors revealed the updated LaCrosse Avenir for China, where the sedan will remain on sale. Production of the car ended for the U.S. market in February.

Finally, the 2021 Land Rover Defender was also spied testing in Europe. The iconic SUV was phased out in 2016 due to emissions regulations, but Land Rover plans to introduce a new generation later this year with a brand new design.