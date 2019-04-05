Tesla isn't the only EV manufacturer in California. Another is Karma, which was born out of the bankrupt remains of Fisker Automotive and sells a rebadged version of the original Fisker Karma. The car is about to come in for a major update which includes a new powertrain with a BMW engine.

Audi's e-tron has been rated by the EPA for range. The number isn't as high as many had expected but there's a reason for this. The key is the way the battery has been designed to ensure a consistent range over time and a variety of conditions.

Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new E53 sport sedan, and we've just driven one. The car replaces the E43 and swaps in a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid powertrain, which is good for a V-8-like 429 horsepower.

