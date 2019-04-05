Tesla isn't the only EV manufacturer in California. Another is Karma, which was born out of the bankrupt remains of Fisker Automotive and sells a rebadged version of the original Fisker Karma. The car is about to come in for a major update which includes a new powertrain with a BMW engine.
Audi's e-tron has been rated by the EPA for range. The number isn't as high as many had expected but there's a reason for this. The key is the way the battery has been designed to ensure a consistent range over time and a variety of conditions.
Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new E53 sport sedan, and we've just driven one. The car replaces the E43 and swaps in a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid powertrain, which is good for a V-8-like 429 horsepower.
Karma boosts 2020 Revero performance with new battery, BMW engine
2019 Audi e-tron rated by EPA with 204 miles of range
First drive review: Sweet on the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 53 AMG sedan
2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2019 Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks
Numbers matching 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 heads to auction
Ford electric SUV could meet 300-mile target, and then some
This is the minivan Faraday Future's designing for a Chinese video game company
Uber spent $2M to champion NYC's new congestion charge
High-riding Bugatti not ruled out
Tesla reports sales down, citing delivery challenges in China and Europe