It's been nearly two years since the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon arrived on the scene, and although the car has exited production, it's still making a splash.

The latest accolade comes from the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds (JBPG) runway in Merritt Island, Florida. The company claims the runway is one of the flattest in the world and offers superior grip to road surfaces—the kind of place you can take a Bugatti Chiron to its top speed.

The site can't compete with prepped drag strips, but the flat surface and three-mile-long runway (with 1,000 feet of runoff) give automakers and others a perfect place to push a car to the limits. Johnny Bohmer recently invited a slew of supercars and sports cars to test at the facility, and the Demon was the star of the show.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owned by Michael Andretti

To be fair, this is what Dodge has prepared the Demon for. The pinnacle of muscle cars was never meant to outperform others on a circuit, but instead, blow the doors off of anything that lines up against it in a straight line. Remember, this is a car that will do a wheelie—from the factory. That's not to mention a stock quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds and a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds.

The crew at JBPG was able to run the Challenger Demon up to a top speed of 211 mph. The company said this is a new top speed record for the car. What's really wild is the fact the Demon pulled 0.2 g just during acceleration, and the 211 top speed comes in under one minute. In less than 30 seconds, the muscle car already approaches 170 mph.

Alas, anyone who missed the boat on buying a Demon will need to keep hunting the classifieds for their own example. Production ended last June, but we'll never forget the wicked beast Dodge graced the world with.