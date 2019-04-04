Polestar may be a standalone brand within Volvo Cars these days, but the former performance arm is still working its magic on various Volvo models. The latest models to receive the Polestar Engineered option are the V60 wagon and XC60 SUV, Volvo announced on Wednesday.

The Polestar Engineered option starts with a 415-horsepower powertrain. It features a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 on the front axle and an electric motor on the rear axle to create a plug-in hybrid system. Compared to the standard T8 Twin Engine powertrain, this setup adds 15 hp and 22 pound-feet of torque for a total of 494. The power figures are identical to the specs associated with the first model to gain the Polestar Engineered option, the S60 sedan.

Other powertrain tweaks include transmission refinement to lower fuel consumption and improve throttle response.

Volvo Polestar Engineered models

The option also includes Öhlins dual flow valve technology in the vehicles' struts. Additionally, Öhlins provides a front strut bar to increase stiffness. Both cars also gain 6-piston brake calipers with a gold finish and unique wheels that provide greater airflow to the brake discs.

Like the S60, the V60 and XC60 Polestar Engineered models receive blacked-out details, such as the black-chrome exhaust tips and grille. Wheel-arch extensions help separate the sport-oriented models from the rest, and Polestar Engineered badges are a gentle reminder that these models are speedier Swedes. Inside, gold seat belts provide a flash of contrast from the charcoal interior with aluminum accents. Nappa leather washes over the upholstery to keep things luxurious, too.

Volvo didn't share prices for the option packages, but both the V60 and XC60 Polestar Engineered variants will go on sale this summer as 2020 model year cars. Expect a limited number of them since Volvo only made 20, yes 20, S60 Polestar Engineered cars for the U.S.