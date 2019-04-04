The Volkswagen Group has started testing prototype self-driving cars in an urban environment, in this case the downtown area of Hamburg, Germany. The automaker has previously said that its first trial services will be up and running by 2021.

Chinese EV startup Nio is about to present a concept that likely previews its first sedan. The concept is called the ET7, and judging by a teaser it will feature a fastback design.

It seems Ford has filed a trademark for Mustang Mach-E. The name, if used, will likely appear on the planned hybrid version of the Mustang although there's the slight possibility that it appears on the much-hyped Mustang-inspired electric SUV Ford is working on.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Self-driving VWs hit the streets of Hamburg

Nio ET7 concept teased, likely hints at fastback sedan

Ford files to trademark "Mustang Mach-E" name

2019 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2020 Jeep Gladiator: Compare Trucks

A month out on bail, ex-Renault Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn is arrested again

2019 full-size pickup truck mpg champs: Ford vs. Chevy vs. Ram

Lucid sells $1B stake to Saudi Arabia, plans production of Air sedan in 2020

2019 Audi Q8 earns five-star crash-test scores

Porsche launches virtual one-make race series with real prize money

Toyota shores up against EV threat, by sharing hybrid tech