Infiniti is known to be working on at least two battery-electric cars. The first is an SUV previewed by the QX Inspiration concept we saw in January and the second is a sport sedan, a preview of which will come at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019 in the form of the Qs Inspiration concept.

Volkswagen will also use the Shanghai auto show to preview an upcoming EV, in this case a large SUV to serve as the flagship of the automaker's new ID family. The preview will come in the form of the ID Roomzz concept, which judging from teaser shots looks to feature a large, muscular proportion.

Australia's Bolwell is preparing a new generation of its Nagari supercar. The latest will pack a 6.2-liter V-8 tuned to deliver 500 horsepower. It will also feature a mid-engine layout and carbon fiber construction.

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept previews new electric sport sedan

ID Roomzz concept previews a large electric SUV from VW

Bolwell plans new Nagari supercar with 500-horsepower LS3 V-8

Survey: Two-thirds of Americans won't buy a self-driving car

2021 Ford Puma spy shots

Pumped hydro could deliver 100 percent renewable electricity

Mercedes GLB concept confirmed for 2019 Shanghai auto show

NHTSA opens investigation into 3M Hyundai, Kia vehicles over fires

7 ways the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is more than a Wrangler pickup truck

Lithium battery production set to grow 50 percent a year