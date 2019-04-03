Brabham isn't the only Australian company working on a world-class supercar. There's also Bolwell, a company that's been designing and building sports cars for over 50 years and is an expert in the manufacture of composite materials. It's now working on a new generation of its Nagari supercar.

Citing information from Bolwell Director Campbell Bolwell, Car Sales reported on Wednesday that Bolwell has tentative plans to unveil a new Nagari 500 supercar at the 2019 Motorclassica classic car show running in Melbourne, Australia, this October. The reveal is to mark this year's 50th anniversary of the original Mk VIII Nagari.

"We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Nagari, which was launched in 1969,” Bolwell told Car Sales. “It was a beautiful car for its era; it had a Ford V-8, mid/front-engined, very good weight distribution and it won some races too."

The new car has been in development for the past three years and has no relation to the current Nagari 300 unveiled in 2008, apart from a name and a mid-engine layout. The Nagari 500 is said to be a new design complete with a composite tub combining carbon fiber and Kevlar. This will be crucial to keeping weight down—likely a dry figure—to less than 2,200 pounds.

Bolwell Nagari 300

Power meanwhile will come from an LS3 6.2-liter V-8 sourced from General Motors. Mild tuning will help liberate 500 horsepower from the engine but a long list of upgrades for the LS3 in the aftermarket means power-hunger buyers can always add more. Other performance features are said to include adaptive dampers, a Brembo brake package with carbon-ceramic rotors, and Recaro seats.

Bolwell was founded in 1962 by Graeme Bolwell and Ross McConnell. The company started off selling fiberglass-bodied sports car in kit car form before starting production of the Mk VIII Nagari in 1970. Around 100 examples were built before production ceased in 1974.

Bolwell's current model is the Nagari 300, which is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 sourced from Toyota. At its debut at the 2008 Melbourne International Motor Show, the car was announced with a starting price of 198,000 AU$ (approximately $141,535).

Like its predecessors, the Nagari 500 will have limited production, with the first customer examples due in 2020. Bolwell plans to build just 25 per year but is able to increase the figure should demand, especially in new markets in Asia, picks up.