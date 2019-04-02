It's nearly time for Jeep's annual Moab Easter Safari, which means the brand has a handful of concept vehicles it's almost ready to unveil. On Tuesday, Jeep teased two of several vehicles it plans to debut to the delight of off-roading fans.

The two images were accompanied by no additional information, so all we can do is speculate about what they may be at the moment. The first shows a Wrangler finished in blue with a "J6" badge. The "J6" badge could refer to the classic CJ-6 Jeep model sold from 1955 to 1975. However, the teaser doesn't appear to show any retro design cues aside from the "Jeep" badge on the side that looks old school compared to the modern chrome badge that adorns the latest Wrangler. The image does suggest that this one has additional off-roading lights on the hood and roof.

2019 Jeep Moab Easter Safari concept teaser

The second teaser image is a rendering that clearly shows a Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. The stylized image depicts the pickup from the rear and it appears to be carrying a motorcycle. Knobby tires bulge from the fender flares. Between those tires and the bike, this appears to be an off-roader's playset. It sports some flashy colors, with a highlighter yellow/green and white combination.

Jeep's Moab Easter Safari concepts are often pretty wild and include swapped powertrains and hardcore off-road gear. We have no doubt the latest concepts will live up to that mantra, but we'll have to wait until April 13 for more information on these two vehicles and undoubtedly a few more.