Chevrolet's Trailblazer is about to make a comeback but it won't be like the one you may recall.

Instead, the modern Trailblazer will be a compact crossover SUV that will likely serve as the replacement for the unloved Trax. It's expected in showrooms later this year as a 2020 model.

2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A teaser for the Trailblazer was released on Monday ahead of the vehicle's debut at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019, revealing a design cribbed from the larger Blazer. Our own spy shots of prototypes also provide a clear indication of what's to come.

What isn't clear is the identity of the platform the Trailblazer utilizes but it's possible the vehicle rides on General Motors' next-generation modular design for unibody crossovers, known as VSS-S. The VSS-S is one of four modular platforms or “vehicle strategy sets” GM plans to use by 2025. The others include VSS-F for front-wheel-drive cars, VSS-R for rear-wheel-drive cars, and VSS-T for body-on-frame vehicles.

Teaser for 2020 Chevrolet Tracker debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

Joining the Trailblazer in Shanghai will be a second crossover dubbed the Tracker, which has also been previewed in teaser form. The Tracker is thought to ride on GM's low-cost GEM platform aimed at emerging markets, meaning we likely won't see it in the United States.

We'll have all the details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 16. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.