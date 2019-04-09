Lexus finally got around to adding a third row on its RX in 2017 but over in China the brand is about to go even bigger.

The Japanese brand on Tuesday confirmed plans to launch a minivan called the LM at next week's Auto Shanghai 2019.

2019 Toyota Alphard

Judging from a teaser shot released along with the confirmation, the LM like most models in the Lexus lineup will be based on a Toyota, in this case the third-generation Alphard minivan sold overseas.

Interestingly, Lexus bills the LM as a flagship model positioned alongside the brand's other flagships: the LC coupe, LS sedan, LX SUV and LY yacht.

Teaser for Lexus LM debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

We also know that Lexus has filed trademarks for LM 350 and LM 300h, suggesting that at least two powertrains are planned and one of them is a hybrid.

There's little chance the LM will make its way to the United States. The minivan segment here is rather small and dominated by just a few vehicles, which is likely why we also miss out on Mercedes-Benz's V-Class.

2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Instead, Lexus will focus on expanding its crossover and SUV offerings for our market as the vehicles command premiums and enjoy popularity on these shores.

We'll have all the details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 16. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.