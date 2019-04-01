A new trademark has surfaced from Aston Martin for the name "Valen," but it's not entirely clear how the automaker plans to use it.

The trademark was first filed with the Lebanese trademark office in October 2018, and the name was then trademarked in the United Kingdom this year. AutoGuide first discovered and reported on the trademark filing last Friday,

Aston Martin's trademark filing adds another choice for the rumored names for Aston Martin's mid-engine supercar family. Valen is the Latin word for strong.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003, courtesy Jill Ciminillo

We know the Valkyrie will enter production with the current name, but the British sports car and luxury brand also revealed two mid-engine concept cars at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The first was the AM-RB 003, which certainly still needs a production name, while the second was the Vanquish. It appears Aston Martin has every intention to use the Vanquish name on its more accessible mid-engine supercar, which could leave the Valen name for the AM-RB 003. Yet, there's more to the story.

Aston Martin supercar lineup

In 2017, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said the company had internally chosen "Valhalla" for the car the AM-RB 003 previewed at Geneva. The company has already secured the Valhalla name via trademark filings as well. Thus, it leaves us a tad puzzled as to where a Valen would sit in the lineup. It's always possible that companies filing trademarks won't ever use them, and this could simply be one of those cases.

Aston Martin has also secured the rights to the Varekai name, which was thought to be for the brand's upcoming SUV model. However, the British brand debuted pre-production prototypes of the SUV and announced it would wear the DBX name last year.

So, the AM-RB 003 could be called the Valhalla, the Valen, or the Varekai. Maybe Aston Martin will look for another V name as well. We'll just have to wait and see.