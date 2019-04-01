Genesis will unveil an electric concept car at this month's 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The information was confirmed by Luc Donckerwolke, head of design at Genesis parent company Hyundai, in an interview with Roadshow published on Friday.

Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald has reiterated on multiple occasions that electrified powertrains are very much the future of the brand, with plug-in hybrids to come first and then battery-electric and possibly even hydrogen fuel cell-electric as the next step.

We've already seen an electric car from Genesis in the form of the Essentia concept shown at last year's New York auto show. While the handsome coupe was meant to usher in the Korean luxury brand's latest design language, and mark its transition toward electrification, Erwin Raphael, head of Genesis North America, last September strongly hinted at a production version, so perhaps the new concept will give a better indication of what that car might be like.

We'll have all the details soon as the New York auto show starts April 17. Genesis will also use the upcoming show for the local debut of its updated 2020 G90 flagship sedan. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.