A few weeks ago, professional drifter Daigo Saito announced he was building the first 2JZ-swapped 2020 Toyota Supra to compete in Formula D. Now we can see and hear it in all of its glory, but as cool as it is, things didn't go too well at its first outing.

As a quick refresher for anyone who hasn't followed the drama surrounding the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 under the hood of the 2020 Toyota Supra, the 3.0-liter 2JZ inline-6 was the banner engine from the fourth-generation Supra. It's known for being tough as nails and handling big power with stock internals. Some Supra fans have decried the use of a BMW engine in the new Supra, but Toyota doesn't offer such an engine in its portfolio. It's inevitable that some enthusiasts will perform 2JZ swaps once the car goes on sale later this year. Toyota has even acknowledged that fact and urged customers to buy turbo-4-powered models to keep costs down on 2JZ swaps.

Saito performed the first known 2JZ swap and married it to an HKS turbo system (running 28 psi of boost). An HKS 3.4-liter stroker kit also means the formerly 3.0-liter engine now displaces 3.4 liters. Saito's crew also installed all the proper suspension and running gear to set up a Formula D car. With all said and done, Saito's Supra makes 800 horsepower. A widebody kit, a new spoiler, and flashy livery make the Supra drift car worthy of bedroom posters everywhere.

Alas, things didn't go so well for Saito at the Formula D All-Star Shootout in Tokyo last weekend. Before the event, the team had problems with the rear of the car catching fire, and then the car caught fire under the hood while Saito was pushing it sideways in competition. Video below shows Saito doing his thing in the Shootout when suddenly flames erupt from the car. We don't have word on what went wrong, but it appears the team has to dial in that engine to be more reliable.