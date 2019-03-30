The 2020 Jeep Gladiator mid-size pickup truck has been priced from $35,040, including destination, Jeep confirmed on Saturday. That's about $2,000 higher than the base price of the related 4-door Wrangler, though we should point out that the Gladiator comes standard with the beefier Dana 44 axles found on the Wrangler's range-topping Rubicon trim.

The Gladiator is also quite a bit more expensive than other contenders in the mid-size pickup truck segment, though once again it's worth mentioning that the Gladiator's off-road capability—the vehicle is essentially a Jeep Wrangler with a bed—puts it in a different league. Off-road-oriented versions of the Gladiator's rivals, namely the Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Bison and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, both start above $45,000.

And the Gladiator's attributes don't end with its off-road prowess, even in base Sport trim. The vehicle comes standard with V-6 performance, in this case a 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a 6-speed manual and rated 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The tow rating with the available 8-speed auto and tow package is an impressive 7,650 pounds.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

There's a 5.0-inch touchscreen (7.0- and 8.4-inch screens are available) for infotainment and the standard roof is a folding soft-top, but a composite top with removable panels like that on the Wrangler is available.

At the top of the range is the Gladiator Rubicon, which is priced from $45,040. It adds a number of worthy options including wider axles, 33-inch Falken all-terrain tires, front and rear locking differentials, automatic sway bar disconnects, and a unique transfer case with a slower crawl speed aimed at rock-climbers.

Early buyers can also snag a special Launch Edition model based on the Rubicon trim. A total 4,190 will be built, the number a reference to the 419 area code of the Gladiator's plant in Toledo, Ohio.