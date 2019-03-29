Land Rover has a new Range Rover Evoque whose design is very close to that of its predecessor. After driving it, though, we found it to be vastly improved, thanks mostly to the tweaks made to the standard 9-speed automatic transmission.

One car we're looking forward to testing is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the soft-roader, wagon version of the upcoming Taycan electric sport sedan. Our latest spy shots show the Taycan Cross Turismo testing at the Nürburgring.

Another vehicle testing is the long-awaited SSC Tuatara. Recently, the all-American hypercar got strapped to a dyno and SSC was kind enough to film the event. The car's 1,750-horsepower engine sounds divine.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque adds more gray with its own Grecian formula

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots

Listen to the SSC Tuatara hit the dyno and the streets

Nissan partner Renault reportedly wants to merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Nissan Skyline GT-R's RB26 engine back in production

Motor supplier sees mass-produced in-wheel motors around 2023

Lyft IPO priced at $72 per share, values company at $24B

Ford begins testing new website tailored to used-car buying

VW open to forming mobility company with Ford

New wind and solar power costs less than keeping old coal running