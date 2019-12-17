Audi has just launched the RS Q8 and we've had a chance to drive it. The vehicle is unassuming but wicked. How so? It looks similar to the standard Q8 but will hit 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, or just a heartbeat slower than the RS 7 Sportback.

Another car we look forward to testing is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the wagon version of the Taycan electric sport sedan. Our latest spy shots show the Taycan Cross Turismo undergoing cold-weather testing.

A company responsible for building Nissan GT-R race cars has just built a wild version of the Japanese icon designed for the road. It's called the GT23, and it packs over 650 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and enough downforce for 2 g of cornering acceleration.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Audi RS Q8 rides a wave of blisteringly fast family SUVs

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots and video

JRM GT23 is a 650-hp, RWD Nissan GT-R racer for the road

First drive: 2020 Mazda CX-30 small crossover is driven by details

2021 Cupra Formentor spy shots

Rivian electric trucks’ battery packs more energy into less space

Self-driving VW vans to shuttle guests during 2022 FIFA World Cup

2011-2017 Volvo S60 and V60 recalled for doors that can open unintentionally

Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020 nominee: BMW Z4

Downtown Detroit, a charging desert, finally gets DC fast chargers